IMPD: Dog Attack Leaves One Person Seriously Hurt on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS–One person was the victim of an aggressive dog attack and had to be taken to a hospital Tuesday morning, says IMPD.
IMPD Spokeswoman Samone Burris said the incident happened at 2307 North Kenyon Street shortly before 10. That is near East 21st Street and North Arlington Avenue.
“An IMPD officer discharged their firearm at the aggressive dog. Officers are working with Animal Control to get the wounded dog secured,” said Burris.
Both the dog and the person are alive.
