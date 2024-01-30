PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. — The man charged with the murder of a teenage girl wants to plead guilty.

Patrick Scott is accused of strangling and killing 17-year-old Valerie Tindall last summer. Police believe the two had a close relationship in which Tindall would do some work for Scott on occasion.

Tindall went missing after June 7th, when she told her parents she was going to go complete some work for Scott. By June 10th, a Silver Alert was issued by Indiana State Police.

Cadaver dogs searched Patrick Scott’s home October 11th and signaled a body may be near. On November 28th, police found Valerie Tindall’s body buried on Scott’s property.

Scott apparently admitted to police that he did kill Tindall but it was because she came onto him and was trying to blackmail him into buying her a car.

Scott also told police he pulled his belt and strangled Tindall, telling police he didn’t intend on killing the girl but it “just kind of happened.” Afterwards, Scott’s accused of leaving Tindall’s body in his office for a few days before burying her on his property. He’s also accused of throwing her keys and license plate into an unknown river.

Patrick Scott wants to plead guilty to the murder, but with all other charges dropped. There’s no hearing date set yet for the plea request.

The post Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Girl in Rush County appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Girl in Rush County was originally published on wibc.com