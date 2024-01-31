Listen Live
Local/State News

IMPD: Police Searching for Stray Dog’s Owner

Published on January 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Following a dog attack Tuesday that ultimately killed 85-year-old Willie Mundine, police are asking for your help.

Indy Metro Police say they are looking for the owner of a stray dog that is currently being monitored by Animal Care Services. The dog is mostly black and brown, with some white on its face and around its body.

Image of Stray Dog from Dog Attack

Source: Photo Courtesy of IMPD / IMPD

If you know anything about this dog or its owner, please call the IMPD Nuisance Abatement line at 317-327-6169, or contact Crime Stoppers.

The cause of death for Mundine has been ruled “multiple dog bites.” The manner of death is considered to be accidental.

The post IMPD: Police Searching for Stray Dog’s Owner appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IMPD: Police Searching for Stray Dog’s Owner  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close