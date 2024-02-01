Preschool Teacher’s Killing Prompts Billboard Tribute

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

FORT WAYNE, IND — A preschool teacher who was shot and killed by police is being remembered on a billboard across the street from Science Central.

Family members say DaChe’na Warren-Hill was in an abusive relationship, and last November, Fort Wayne police responded to a situation where she was reportedly a victim. During the incident, police say Warren-Hill tried to hit Officer Mark Guzman with her car, leading to Guzman shooting and killing her.

Despite being suspended, Guzman has returned to duty. The family, seeking justice, has purchased a billboard in her memory.

“The most concerning narrative that was told was that DaChe’na was trying to hit the officer Mark Guzman who was on scene and others,” said her mother, Danisha Warren, in a gofundme post. “DaChe’na was a kind-hearted young 20-year-old woman who touched the lives of many young children.”

Warren-Hill’s death was declared a homicide by the Allen County Coroner, attributing it to a “police action shooting” due to multiple gunshot wounds.

“The Indiana State Police concluded our portion of the investigation (joint investigation with FWPD) regarding the death of Dachena Warren-Hill on November 19, 2023,” Sgt Brian Walker, PIO ISP- Fort Wayne Post said in a message to WIBC News. “The investigative findings were turned over to the Allen County Prosecutor for review and determination of course of action. Any further request for statement or public release of information should go through the Allen County Prosecutor.”

The family has established this fundraiser for their cause.

