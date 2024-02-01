Who Can Carry Guns at the Statehouse? That’s Being Discussed

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE–Some lawmakers and their staff members are allowed to carry guns at the Indiana Statehouse. One person who is not allowed to do so is Indiana’s Treasurer Daniel Elliott. Elliott says it’s time for that to change.

“I’ve carried for many years. When I came to the Statehouse, I expected to carry, but I was told, ‘No. Policy doesn’t allow you to carry,” said Elliott in a Thursday interview with 93 WIBC’s Kendall and Casey.

Senate Bill 14 would add allow for more people to carry guns at the Statehouse. That would include the Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Comptroller and State Treasurer to carry, as well as their full-time staff members. It was approved by the Senate and gets reviewed by the House next.

“I’m a separately constitutionally elected office holder. I should be able to set my own policy. Just like I can decide if we’re allowed to wear jeans on Friday, I should be able to set the carry policy for me and my staff,” said Elliott.

Elliott believes this is not unprecedented.

“Should citizens be able to carry? At the Kentucky Statehouse, you can carry. At the Utah Statehouse, you can carry. Someone also told me today that at the New Hampshire Statehouse, you can carry,” said Elliott.

In May 2021, Elliott announced his candidacy for Indiana State Treasurer in the 2022 election, as the incumbent, Kelly Mitchell could not run for a third term due to term limits. He won the nomination at the Republican Party convention. Elliott defeated Jessica McClellan, the county treasurer for Monroe County and the Democratic Party nominee, in the November 8 general election. Elliott is the first Latter-day Saint to hold state-wide elected office in Indiana.

On Tuesday, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action rallied at the statehouse for what they call common sense gun laws. They don’t believe Senate Bill 14 is one of them.

It was on that day that Republican Representative Jim Lucas of Seymour showed his handgun that he was carrying during a conversation with students who were visiting the Statehouse and figure out ways to end gun violence.

“I’m carrying one right now,” Lucas said.

“Nothing about that makes me feel safe,” replied the student.

Video of the exchange was taken by The Statehouse File.

A student next told Lucas that people carrying guns do not make them feel safe but rather threatened, prompting the following exchange:

“OK, those are feelings,” Lucas responded. “I’m talking facts.”

“That’s what this is about; this is about feelings,” replied the student.

“People who want to kill you don’t care about your feelings,” Lucas said.

Lucas said he wasn’t trying to threaten anyone.

In May 2023, Lucas was arrested after crashing his vehicle into a guard rail on the I-65 just north of Seymour around midnight. Police arrested him for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. On June 12, 2023, Lucas agreed to enter a plea agreement pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

You can hear the full interview with Elliott on Kendall and Casey below.

