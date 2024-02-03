FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Officers in Allen County are investigating after they say someone broke into the local courthouse with a sledgehammer.
They believe a man shattered glass on facility doors Friday evening. In images taken from security footage, he appears to be wearing dark clothing, an orange safety vest, safety glasses, and a backpack.
It is not clear why the man might have done this, but police claim he ran away after breaking the glass. Damages are estimated to be worth at least $15,000.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has since “detained” someone, though they did not provide specific details.
If you know anything about this, please call the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, or contact Crime Stoppers.
The post Police Say Man Damages Courthouse Using Sledgehammer appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Police Say Man Damages Courthouse Using Sledgehammer was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
The Sixth Day Of Kwanzaa "Kuumba"
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
WTLCAM Radio Stations And More Return To Monument Circle