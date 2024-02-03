IMPD: Woman Killed in Head-On Crash

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has died after a head-on crash in Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

Officers went to the 2600 block of North Keystone Avenue, where they believe the woman’s southbound car had crashed with a northbound pickup truck transporting two males.

She died at the scene. The driver of the truck went to the hospital in stable condition, and a passenger in his car was treated at the scene.

At this time, it is not clear what led to the crash.

