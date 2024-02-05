PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — She is worried about the country’s growing debt and the problems at the border, so she’s chosen to run for Congress again. Indiana Representative Victoria Spartz made this decision on Monday, reversing her previous announcement from last year when she said she was taking a break from politics to focus on spending more time with her family.

“I think a lot of Americans are frustrated,” Spartz told Tony Katz and the Morning News. “I want them to make a choice, and ultimately the competition is good, they may have some other choices but I can tell you I will not let them down and I will work hard but I need to deliver.”

Even though Spartz didn’t join the eight GOP lawmakers who removed former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in October, she caught people’s attention by voting “present.”

“I am not sure if this year in Congress is as effective as it should have,” said Spartz. “I am disappointed with many decisions that Mike (Johnson) recently vetoed as speaker.”

Spartz stated that Johnson likely wants to make a difference but is unsure if he can.

“As someone who grew up under tyranny, I understand the significance of these challenging times for our Republic, and if my fellow Hoosiers and God decide, I will be honored to continue fighting for them. We must carry on the sacrifice of countless Americans for our liberties and keep the American dream alive for our children,” she added in a statement.

The Ukrainian-born lawmaker first entered Congress in 2021.

The post U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz Reconsiders and is Now Running for Reelection appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz Reconsiders and is Now Running for Reelection was originally published on wibc.com