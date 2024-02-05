Listen Live
Local/State News

Energizer to Close Franklin Plant Beginning April 1

Energizer to close Franklin plant beginning April 1

Published on February 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Energizer bunny

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Energizer says it will close its facility in Franklin in April.

The company provided that date to the state through its official Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice.

The company’s official filing says the entire facility will close and 64 jobs will be eliminated.

Layoffs will begin April 1, with the Franklin plant expected to be fully closed by the end of April.

Energizer announced last fall that it planned to cease packaging operations at the facility in the first half of 2024.

At the time, a company spokesperson told WISH-TV, “Franklin will continue to serve as the central distribution center for our U.S. battery and lights business.”

 

 

 

The post Energizer to Close Franklin Plant Beginning April 1 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Energizer to Close Franklin Plant Beginning April 1  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close