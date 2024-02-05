PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

TELL CITY, Ind. — A woman was arrested for a murder in Tell City Saturday night.

State police say police officers responded to a 911 call of a woman who said her boyfriend had just been shot. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man, Aaron Waninger, unresponsive with several injuries.

Officers tried to save his life, but they were unsuccessful. State Police arrived and spoke to Tonya Coomer.

Troopers determined Coomer had shot Waninger and she was arrested and taken to the Perry County Jail. Coomer is being preliminarily charged with murder.

The post Tell City Woman Arrested For Shooting And Killing Boyfriend appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

