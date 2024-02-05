“A Slap in the Face” – 5th District Candidate Responds to Spartz’s Reelection Announcement

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

WASHINGTON — Indiana Congresswoman Victoria Spartz’s re-election announcement caught several people off guard, including the politicians trying to take her seat in Congress.

“So, my response is it’s a slap in the face,” says Larry Savage, a Republican running for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. Savage, an apartment owner from Anderson, Indiana, says Spartz’s decision to run for re-election is a slap in the face to him, the other Republican opponents, and to the people within the 5th district.

Victoria Spartz announced last fall she planned to step away from Congress for family reasons.

“We haven’t seen her in any of the county stuff, any of the 5th district. She hasn’t held this president responsible for the crimes he’s committed against the United States. She should be very vocal about that,” Savage explains.

Spartz has spent the last two years at the forefront of several national and international issues, beginning with Russia’s invasion of Spartz’s home, Ukraine. Since then, Spartz has found herself sometimes caught in tense situations, especially during the attempted, and eventual successful, ousting of then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Savage says Spartz isn’t being transparent and is costing him money, as he isn’t a “millionaire” like the other candidates.

Congresswoman Spartz told WIBC’s Tony Katz her decision was partially based on frustration with the current Republican leadership in Congress, “I think a lot of Americans are frustrated. I want them to make a choice, and ultimately the competition is good, they may have some other choices, but I can tell you I will not let them down and I will work hard but I need to deliver. I am not sure if this year in Congress is as effective as it should have. I am disappointed with many decisions that Mike (Johnson) recently vetoed as speaker.”

You can hear Larry Savage’s full response below:

The post “A Slap in the Face” – 5th District Candidate Responds to Spartz’s Reelection Announcement appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

“A Slap in the Face” – 5th District Candidate Responds to Spartz’s Reelection Announcement was originally published on wibc.com