PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Skywatchers making their way to the solar eclipse’s path of totality April 8 in Bloomington will find an abundance of entertainment and celebrations to enjoy, including an inspirational, star-studded Hoosier Cosmic Celebration at Memorial Stadium from 1 to 5 p.m.

Ten-time Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter and actress Janelle Monáe headlines the show at Memorial Stadium. As one of the most celebrated artists of the modern era, Monáe is known worldwide for her genre-bending music that often explores themes of space and futurism and her critically acclaimed acting performances in films like “Glass Onion,” “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight.” Her latest album, “The Age of Pleasure,” was nominated for two Grammys, including Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B Album. Monáe will take the stage immediately following the total eclipse, which occurs at 3:04 p.m. and will last for approximately four minutes.

Beloved actor William Shatner, an Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner best known for his role as Captain Kirk in “Star Trek,” will deliver a spoken-word performance before the total eclipse of the sun. In 2021, Shatner journeyed to space in real life at the invitation of Jeff Bezos. He became the oldest person to make the voyage, aboard Blue Origin’s second sub-orbital human spaceflight, Blue Origin NS-18. Shatner is also an accomplished singer, author and narrator.

Before Shatner’s performance, former NASA astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, the first woman of color to travel to space, will also appear on stage to deliver remarks. Jemison served six years as a NASA astronaut and went to space aboard the shuttle Endeavor in 1992. She is a highly sought-after speaker on issues of health care, social responsibility, technology, education, STEM and motivation.

The post Monae, Shatner to Perform at IU During Solar Eclipse appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Monae, Shatner to Perform at IU During Solar Eclipse was originally published on wibc.com