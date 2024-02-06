First Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Sworn for Marion County Sworn In

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Mayor’s Office announced on Tuesday that the first Special Assistant United States Attorney (SAUSA) for Marion County had been sworn in back in January.

Nate Walter is the first of three people sworn in to the SAUSA position, which was created last year to help identify, investigate, and prosecute violent crime in Marion County at the federal level.

“With this partnership with U.S. Attorney Myers, we are continuing to invest in strategies that stop the

flow of guns to those who should not possess them – namely violent offenders, and our city’s children.” said Mayor Joe Hogsett about the swearing in.

SAUSA Walter will be a full-time prosecutor who represents the United States in federal courts in the Southern District of Indiana.

U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers said about the hire, “By adding Special Assistant U.S. Attorneys in partnership with the City of Indianapolis, we are expanding our capacity to prosecute violent crimes, the most dangerous armed offenders, and those who illegally traffic guns into the hands of folks who have no lawful business having them.”

SAUSA Walter previously served as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office as a narcotics supervisor.

The creation of the three Special Attorney positions was approved by the City-County Council in July of 2023. The other two positions have still yet to be filled.

