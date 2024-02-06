Lawmakers Aim To Make Operating Food Trucks Easier In Indiana

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEHOUSE – Food trucks are a growing industry in Indiana, significantly rising to prominence during and after the COVID pandemic.

However, some food truck operators have expressed to state lawmakers that it is difficult to expand the reach of their business by moving from county to county. It’s not illegal for food trucks to cross county lines in Indiana, but doing so typically means abiding by a whole new set of health ordinances and restrictions.

State Rep. Lorissa Sweet (R-Wabash) was one of the Republicans to come up with the bill after hearing from one of her constituents.

“He informed me that it is very difficult when you are wanting to move from county to county in your food truck,” she told the Indiana House floor on Monday. “Because that are different regulations, different fees, different licenses.”

Sweet said these barriers hamper the food truck market from growing.

Sweet and State Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury) came up with a bill that would establish a statewide code regulating food trucks. The idea is to have the same maximum rules for food trucks throughout all 92 counties so food truck owners can more easily move from county to county.

“This bill also requires that local (health department) inspections (of food trucks) cannot be more prescriptive or more stringent than what the state allows in state code,” King added.

Put simply, local health department rules on food trucks would not be allowed to be more strict than what the state implements should the bill become law.

This is where Democrats are finding themselves against the proposal.

State Rep. Greg Porter (D-Indianapolis) in particular is concerned the bill will undermine a process working in Marion County to regulate food trucks.

“It may affect the food safety program here in Marion County,” Porter said. “I’m just very apprehensive. I get the point of the bill, but I think the mobile units (food trucks) at the local level. Each county is different. It should be at local control with all the safety factors that should be in place.”

The bill passed the Indiana House along mostly party lines and is now being referred to the State Senate.

The post Lawmakers Aim To Make Operating Food Trucks Easier In Indiana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Lawmakers Aim To Make Operating Food Trucks Easier In Indiana was originally published on wibc.com