INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metro Police were called to East 32nd Street around 4 o’clock in the area of 30th Street, Emerson and Massachusetts avenues.

IMPD detectives believe the shooting happened outside as several shell casings were found outside. Police will be on scene for the remainder of Tuesday evening.

Two adult women and a male were found shot. They were treated on scene, and taken to the hospital. One of the women has since passed away.

Police do not have a suspect.

There were people taken away by police, but Officer William Young with IMPD clarified that those people were involved in a disturbance beforehand and detectives have to question everyone to find out what happened and who’s involved.

The other woman and male are both in serious condition, as of 6 o’clock Tuesday night.

The post 3 People Shot, 1 Dead in Tuesday Afternoon Shooting on Indy’s East Side appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

