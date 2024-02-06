World Food Competition Coming to Indy in November

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — An event celebrating chefs and dishes from around the world will be held in Indianapolis later this year, and event planners are already encouraging you to visit.

The World Food Championships (WFC) will be held at the State Fairgrounds’ Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion from Nov. 8th through the 12th. Here, you will be able to try foods, watch demonstrations, and more.

You and your family will also be able to see more than 1,000 competitors – including home and professional cooks – compete against one another in various categories, such as Barbecue, Burger, Rice, and Sandwich.

According to a Culinary Crossroads press release, all 50 states and nearly 40 countries have been represented at the Main Event since it first started in 2012.

Mike McCloud, Founder and COO of WFC, says, “Indianapolis is the place where champions are crowned in all types of…leagues. That reputation, in addition to the diverse culinary scene…makes Indy a perfect home for our Main Event.”

If you are interested in the event, Culinary Crossroads Director Larry Dickerson notes that ticket details and other event specifics have not yet been finalized. Continue learning more at WorldFoodChampionships.com.

