INDIANAPOLIS – Two more performers have been announced for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, and one is a famous Hoosier.
R&B artist Babyface will be singing the National Anthem before the game on February 18th. Babyface – real name Kenneth Edmonds – was born in Indianapolis in 1959.
I’ll be performing the U.S. National Anthem at the 2024 @NBAAllStar Game
Watch the #NBAAllStar Game, Feb. 18 on TNT pic.twitter.com/gbmjoriWKf
— Babyface (@babyface) February 7, 2024
The producer and songwriter has won 13 Grammys throughout his career, and is known for hits like “Whip Appeal,” “Every Time I Close My Eyes,” and “When Can I See You.”
It was also revealed Wednesday that Academy-Award winner Jennifer Hudson will be headlining the game’s halftime show.
So honored and excited to be performing at halftime of the 2024 @NBA All-Star Game in Indy! Watch it live on Sunday, Feb. 18 on TNT! Let’s go !!! https://t.co/u66usvqwPe
— Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) February 7, 2024
Hudson first got her start as a contestant on “American Idol,” before going on to win an Oscar for her work in the 2006 film “Dreamgirls.” She has also received an Emmy, Grammys, and a Tony, making her a rare EGOT winner.
The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will tip off at 8 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {
setTimeout(function () {
var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];
s.async = true;
s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;
el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);
}, 1000)
});
The post 2024 All-Star Game Headlining Performers Announced appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
2024 All-Star Game Headlining Performers Announced was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
The Sixth Day Of Kwanzaa "Kuumba"
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
WTLCAM Radio Stations And More Return To Monument Circle
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨