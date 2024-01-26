PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Tyrese Haliburton voted All-Star starter, added to Team USA player pool

Tyrese Haliburton is an NBA All-Star for the second year in a row. Better yet, he’s a starter — receiving the most votes among all Eastern Conference guards.

Last season, he was voted on the team for the first time by head coaches across the league. This time, however, he got in due to millions of votes from fans (which accounts for 50% of the vote), along with players (25%) and a panel of media (25%).

In the East backcourt, Haliburton received the most votes from the fans, players and media. Three for three. Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard received the second-most votes in the backcourt and will start alongside Haliburton.

The NBA announced the starters for next month’s game on Thursday as team introductions were underway for Pacers vs. 76ers.

Haliburton’s fan vote:

First returns : 1,380,795

: 1,380,795 Second : 2,192,810

: 2,192,810 Third: 2,718,973

East Starters: Haliburton, Lillard (Milwaukee), Jayson Tatum (Boston), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee) and Joel Embiid (Philadelphia).

West Starters: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City), Luka Doncic (Dallas), Kevin Durant (Phoenix), LeBron James (LA Lakers) and Nikola Jokic (Denver).

Antetokounmpo and James are the team captains.

“Being named a starter is a big deal,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said before the game. “It just puts you in another category. It’s an enormous honor.”

Haliburton will become the fourth Pacer to start, joining Reggie Miller, Jermaine O’Neal (3x), and Paul George (2x). And he’s the first since PG in 2016.

He’s just 23 and in his fourth season since being drafted 12th overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2020. He’s averaging 23.6 points on 50% shooting while leading the league in assists with 12.6 per game.

However, he’s currently sidelined due to a Grade 1 left hamstring strain.

The 14 reserves will be announced next Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Two guards, three frontcourt players and two wildcards for each conference are voted on by head coaches.

The 73rd annual All-Star game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 18 and air on TNT.

When the game was last in Indy, in 1985, it was held at the RCA Dome. Ralph Sampson was named MVP.

Scott Agness is in his 12th season as a beat writer covering the Indiana Pacers. Click here to read more of his work at FieldhouseFiles.com.

