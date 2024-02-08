Listen Live
Local/State News

Lebanon Police: Child Exposed to THC, Day Care Workers Arrested

Published on February 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

LEBANON, Ind.–A child consumed THC at a daycare facility in Lebanon, so police say two day care employees are now facing criminal charges.

On January 16, 2024, Lebanon Police say they were notified by a parent that their one-year-old child was exposed to THC at the “Just Be Kids Learning Center” daycare facility. The parent said their child was exhibiting “unusual behavior.” The child was taken to Peyton Manning Hospital in Indianapolis. That’s where they got a test and it came back positive for THC. The Lebanon Police Department reported the findings to the Department of Child Services.

On January 17, detectives interviewed staff members at “Just Be Kids Learning Center” and found that the child’s teachers, Paige Wilson and Stella Latham, tried to consume an edible containing THC while in the classroom.

“Regrettably, part of the edible was left within the child’s reach, resulting in the child consuming part of it,” said a news release from the Lebanon Police Department on Tuesday.

Both Wilson and Latham have been charged with neglect of a dependent, which is a level 6 felony.

“The Lebanon Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community, especially its youngest members. Further updates will be provided as the investigation unfolds,” said the release.

 

The post Lebanon Police: Child Exposed to THC, Day Care Workers Arrested appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Lebanon Police: Child Exposed to THC, Day Care Workers Arrested  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close