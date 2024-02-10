STATEWIDE — This Super Bowl weekend, you may be looking forward to gathering with friends and family to eat junk food and watch the big game.
A recent study by JeffBet shows that staples like pizza, chili, and buffalo chicken dip are some of the most popular game-day foods in Indiana. Deviled eggs, guacamole, and chicken wings are also fan favorites.
Some – perhaps surprising – snacks that have been trending nationwide on Google include jambalaya, bruschetta, and quesadillas.
A spokesperson for JeffBet says, “From classic finger foods to hearty snacks, it’s evident that people across the country have a wide array of culinary choices when it comes to enjoying the big game.”
Super Bowl LVIII will kick off Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
The post Most Popular Super Bowl Treats appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Most Popular Super Bowl Treats was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
The Sixth Day Of Kwanzaa "Kuumba"
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
WTLCAM Radio Stations And More Return To Monument Circle