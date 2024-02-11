South Bend Police Chase Ends With Man Crashing Into Parked Car and Porch

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

SOUTH BEND — Police chased after a South Bend man leading to him crashing into a parked car on Friday night.

Police say around 9:00 p.m. on Friday ISP Trooper Matt Drudge saw a 2007 Audi with equipment violations going northbound on Portage Avenue. While attempting to initiate a traffic stop the Audi began to speed away.

The driver of the Audi fled until it crashed into a parked car on Beverly Place. The driver would attempt to continue fleeing but crashed into a wooden porch of a house across the street.

Police would take Trae Lottie, 28, into custody. Investigation showed he was driving with a suspended license and under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail for Resisting Law Enforcement, Operating While Intoxicated, Driving While Suspended, and Reckless Driving.

