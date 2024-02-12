PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS – He was serving as the interim police chief, but now it’s his full-time job. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Chris Bailey as the department’s next chief Monday afternoon.

Bailey had previously served as the assistant chief while Randal Taylor was in charge, but Taylor stepped down at the end of last year.

Bailey is a 25-year police veteran and is from the west side of Indianapolis. He had originally asked Hogsett to not consider him for the role but changed his mind after a conversation with his daughter.

Bailey says his goals as chief are to improve officer retention and recruiting, review officer-involved shooting incidents and modernize the department. He has already appointed Michael Wolley and Catherine Cummings as two new assistant chiefs.

“We have accomplished much more by working together,” said Bailey after he was sworn in. “Let’s continue the work we’re doing right now, because Indy – you deserve nothing less.”

The post Mayor Hogsett Appoints New IMPD Chief appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Mayor Hogsett Appoints New IMPD Chief was originally published on wibc.com