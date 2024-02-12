According to Renters, Indiana in the Top 10 of America’s Roach and Rat Hotspots

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The Findings come from moving resource site moveBuddha.com , who analyzed renter reviews submitted to the “Rate The Landlord” database, where tenants score property providers across five categories: health and safety, respect, tenant privacy, repairs, and rental stability.

The data identified which states renters complain about dealing with rat and roach infestations the most, with Arizona being named the nation’s pest hotspot.

Indiana ranked 10th on the list. Rat and roach infestations are serious and require attention to avoid significant property damage, allergies, or the spreading of disease. more than three-quarters of reviews mentioned at least one type of pest infestation.

And it turns out that renters in Arizona are the most likely to be plagued by pests, with 18.4% of reviews mentioning an infestation – primarily roaches. This is a huge 167% higher than the average proportion of reviews mentioning pests across all states (6.9%).

Indiana checks in with 12.0% of reviews mentioning an infestation and 74% higher than the average proportion of reviews mentioning pests across all states. That ranks Indiana 10th among the 50 states.

