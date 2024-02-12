Trial For Ofc. Breann Leath’s Accused Killer To Start Today

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — You remember Officer Breann Leath. She is the IMPD officer shot and killed on the job nearly four years ago now.

The trial for her accused killer will begin today. Elliahs Dorsey faces several charges including murder. Leath responded to a domestic violence call at a home in April of 2020.

She was shot in the head and killed by someone on the other side of the door of an apartment he was inside.

Prosecutors say that person was Dorsey. They originally sought the death penalty in the case claiming he knew who he was shooting at, but that motion was dismissed in January.

After psychological evaluations, Dorsey was deemed to be mentally ill. The U.S. Constitution prohibits seeking the death penalty against someone deemed mentally ill.

Jury selection will take place today and opening statements are expected this afternoon.

