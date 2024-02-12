IMPD: Arrest Made in Vasa Fitness Center Shooting

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis say they have arrested someone who they believe was involved in a shooting at a fitness center last Tuesday night.

Steve Valdez-Rivera, 20, was arrested Monday on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness. Valdez-Rivera was arrested on East 79th Street and Harcourt Road. That’s an area with apartments on the north side of Indy.

“Additional details will be available in the probable cause. IMPD appreciates information provided by members of the public throughout the investigation,” said IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley.

An adult and a teenager were both hurt in that shooting. It was at VASA Fitness Center. That’s in an area with retailers and restaurants just southeast of the I-465 interchange for West 38th Street.

Video taken by some of the people working out inside the gym showed at least two shots were fired at the time.

One of the people shot is battling serious injuries while the other is considered stable.

