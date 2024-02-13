PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — While the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl victory Sunday, zookeepers celebrated a different triumph: the birth of a white rhino calf.

The Indianapolis Zoo announced that 19-year-old rhino Zenzele gave birth to her seventh calf Sunday morning. Thankfully, everything went smoothly, and the mom and baby are both doing well.

Senior Rhinoceros Keeper Amber Berndt called Zenzele “an experienced and confident mom.”

BABY NEWS! Rhino mom Zenzele and the Zoo are big winners on this Super Bowl Sunday! Zenzele gave birth to a calf at 9:13 this morning. Zenzele is an experienced and confident mom, and she and baby are doing well. The calf brings the Zoo's herd of rhinoceroses to five. pic.twitter.com/efDFLbzwcI — Indianapolis Zoo (@IndianapolisZoo) February 11, 2024

There are now five rhinos at the zoo, though you will not be able to see them all right away. The newborn will stay inside before being introduced to other members of the herd later this year.

Learn more here.

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

The post Indy Zoo Celebrates Birth of Rhino Calf appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indy Zoo Celebrates Birth of Rhino Calf was originally published on wibc.com