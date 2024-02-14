Attempted Murder Trial Drags On First Day As Accused Cop Shooter Represents Himself

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The trial for a man accused of nearly killing a police officer in Indianapolis got off to a rocky start on Tuesday.

Mylik Hill is accused of shooting Ofc. Thomas Mangan back in February of 2022. Mangan had to be hospitalized for weeks. He was shot in the throat and had to have several procedures done to ensure he could breathe and is still recovering.

But, Mangan was present for the first day of Hill’s trial and was due to take the stand as prosecutors brought their first set of witnesses after opening statements. However, Mangan was unable to take the stand because of how long the first day took.

The day was slow because Hill, who is representing himself, had to be reminded several times by the judge of how trial procedure works.

“I chose to represent myself in this matter to ensure that I have a fair trial,” Hill said in his opening statement. “The state must prove every element of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. The charges against me are attempted murder. The evidence will show and I will get proved not guilty of attempted murder because the evidence will show that.”

As prosecutors made their opening statements Hill objected several times to evidence being presented to the jury. Judge Angela Davis overruled each of his objections scolding him and explaining to him the meaning behind what prosecutors were presenting.

He objected several times again as prosecutors were questioning witnesses. Again, a frustrated Davis had to get tearse with Hill.

“You did it during opening. You did it during the first question you asked this witness,” Judge Davis said. “You may cross-examine him. You may not testify. Am I clear?”

She also warned Hill a few times not to try an illicit sympathy from the jury by saying that ‘it’s my first time’ or ‘this is hard’ as he represents himself.

Because of the delays caused by Hill’s outbursts in court, Ofc. Mangan’s appearance on the stand had to be pushed back to Wednesday.

