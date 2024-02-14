INDIANAPOLIS — In the next few days, the Circle City is gearing up for the NBA All-Star festivities, and hundreds of private jets are set to touch down. Indy leaders suggest that people opt for private jets to avoid the hassle of busy airports, with their long security lines and crowded terminals.
Mike Osborne flies in and out of Indianapolis and has flown many famous people to All-Star games.
“It’s great, just the vibe at the FBOs,” said Osborne. “You are always going to see celebrities and famous athletes.”
Osborne acknowledged that the ultra-wealthy often travel on private jets, which has also become a symbol of NBA All-Star Weekend.
“I worked last year’s game in Salt Lake City,” he added. “It was ridiculous.”
The post Indy Prepares for NBA All-Star Weekend Influx of Private Jets appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Indy Prepares for NBA All-Star Weekend Influx of Private Jets was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
The Sixth Day Of Kwanzaa "Kuumba"
-
Donnie McClurkin