INDIANAPOLIS — In the next few days, the Circle City is gearing up for the NBA All-Star festivities, and hundreds of private jets are set to touch down. Indy leaders suggest that people opt for private jets to avoid the hassle of busy airports, with their long security lines and crowded terminals.

Mike Osborne flies in and out of Indianapolis and has flown many famous people to All-Star games.

“It’s great, just the vibe at the FBOs,” said Osborne. “You are always going to see celebrities and famous athletes.”

Osborne acknowledged that the ultra-wealthy often travel on private jets, which has also become a symbol of NBA All-Star Weekend.

“I worked last year’s game in Salt Lake City,” he added. “It was ridiculous.”

The post Indy Prepares for NBA All-Star Weekend Influx of Private Jets appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

