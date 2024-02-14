PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

SOUTHWEST INDIANA--Indiana Republican Congressman Dr. Larry Bucshon has been distributing valentines to veterans all across Indiana’s 8th Congressional District.

The valentines were made at preschool and elementary schools by children in southern and west central Indiana as part of the Valentines for Vets program.

“I was honored to help distribute these valentines to Hoosier veterans living in Indiana’s 8th Congressional District. The Valentines for Vets program is one small way we can show our support for our nation’s veterans,” said Bucshon.

He said all of the students who took part in the program are brightening up veterans’ days by thanking them for their service to the United States.

“These valentines carry more than just words; they carry a message of appreciation and respect. They remind our veterans that their sacrifices have not been forgotten and that they are cherished by a grateful nation. This Valentine’s Day, and every day, may we continue to share our appreciation with those who have dedicated their lives to serving our country,” said Buchson.

The post Indiana Representative Larry Bucshon Delivers Valentines to Veterans appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indiana Representative Larry Bucshon Delivers Valentines to Veterans was originally published on wibc.com