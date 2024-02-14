Family Files Federal Suit Against Whiteland School & Staff

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

WHITELAND, Ind. — The family of a student who drowned in Whiteland last year has filed a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit, which targets the district, school and staff, says Alaina Dildine’s mother reached out before the May 16th drowning about concerns, she had when Alaina began having seizures. Alaina’s mother claims she asked for other options to gain participation points, but never heard back.

On May 16th, Alaina Dildine had a seizure in the swimming pool at Whiteland Community High School and was left underwater for 52 minutes.

The suit claims school staff did not do a proper headcount and that the lifeguard’s certification had been expired for three years.

A police investigation found no one was criminally liable for Alaina’s death. Despite that, the Dildine family wants damages for medical, funeral and burial expenses, counseling and attorney fees.

Alaina Dildine was only 15-years-old when she died.

