Gunfire Wounds Two Children in Beech Grove Apartment

BEECH GROVE, IND — About 50 gunshots entered an apartment on the city’s east side on Thursday morning, injuring two kids who are recovering at a hospital in Indianapolis.

The motive is unclear, but police say a Dodge Charger or Challenger was seen leaving the scene.

“Sometimes motive can be overrated these days,” said Deputy Chief Tom Hurrle from the Beech Grove Police Department. “Hopefully, our investigation will reveal the reason why.”

Hurrle said it is frustrating to law enforcement when anyone is the victim of gun violence, but it is incredibly frustrating when kids are the victims.

“I can’t think of a word I can tell you right now to describe someone that would do something like this,” he added. “Until we have the public come forward, we can only do our job with their consent. Until they come forward as witnesses, that only prevents more victims.”

Anyone with information should contact the Beech Grove Police Department.

