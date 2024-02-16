Evansville, Ind– Famed TV producer Matt Williams, known for the creation of hit shows like “Roseanne” and “Home Improvement” will be returning to his hometown of Evansville, IN this weekend in support of his new book.
The book, Glimpses: A Comedy Writer’s Take on Life, Love, and All That Spiritual Stuff will be released next week.
On Saturday, February 17th there will be a launch event at the Evansville Barnes & Noble (624 S Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715) from 12pm to 2pm. At the event Williams will read a few essays from the work and discussing how Evansville influenced his upbringing and career.
He will also take questions from the audience and sign copies of the book.
Williams is a 1969 graduate of Evansville Reitz High School.
The post TV's Matt Williams Returns to Evansville Touting New Book appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
TV’s Matt Williams Returns to Evansville Touting New Book was originally published on wibc.com
