The Battle Over Liquefied Natural Gas Exports

WASHINGTON–Indiana Republican Congressman Dr. Larry Bucshon voted to pass legislation this week that he says will increase energy security for the U.S. and its allies.

The House did approve a bill to reverse the Biden administration’s pause on liquefied natural gas exports.

“I rise today to discuss the Biden administration’s once again foolish rush to green energy agenda over U.S. energy dominance. I support an all-of-the-above energy strategy. Our allies are requesting U.S. LNG energy as I was just in Japan and Europe. The decision to freeze the approval process for new plants to export liquefied natural gas will stifle the U.S. economy, signal weakness to our key allies, and embolden our adversaries. And likely increase worldwide CO2 emissions. This ban sends a clear message that the Biden administration would rather appease radical environmental groups than unleash American energy. This is about election year politics, not pragmatism,” said Bucshon on the House Floor Thursday.

Liquefied natural gas is natural gas that has been cooled down to liquid form for ease and safety of non-pressurized storage or transport. It takes up about 1/600th the volume of natural gas in the gaseous state at standard conditions for temperature and pressure. It is also odorless, colorless, non-toxic and non-corrosive.

“The bill is also paramount to global energy security, including as I previously mentioned to the Asia-Pacific and European areas of the world. Studies show also that LNG exports could add upwards of $73 billion to the U.S. economy,” said Bucshon.

Bucshon joined more than 150 House Republicans in sending a letter to President Biden to hill him his de facto ban on U.S. liquefied natural gas exports was a bad idea.

While the bill won majority support in the House, it is unlikely to advance through the Democrat-controlled Senate or the White House.

