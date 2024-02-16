Man Charged With Beating Woman Who Knew Witness In A Murder Case

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A man has been arrested for beating a woman all because she knows a witness in a recent murder case.

You may remember when Daisha Fitts was shot to death in March of last year. She was murdered after having spent an evening at a local organization’s casino night.

Kyle Williams, 30, knew one of the men who was convicted in the killing.

When he was speaking with a woman about the case this week, the woman said she knew one of the witnesses who named the perps whom Williams called “his boy.”

Court documents say that’s when Williams called the witness a “snitch” and then beat the woman so badly that her jaw was broken in two places. The woman also suffered a broken nasal bone.

Williams is also said to have strangled the woman until she went unconscious. When she came to, she told the cops that Williams would not let her use her phone to call for a ride. She eventually got away and the cops were called when she arrived at the hospital.

Williams was questioned by the cops and after they spoke he was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

