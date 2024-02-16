PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

CENTRAL INDIANA — While Valentine’s Day has come and gone for the year, one business in Central Indiana says you can still give love to pets in need.

Local Three Dog Bakery locations will be hosting Adopt Love Adoption Events Saturday. Here, you and your family members can meet – and adopt! – rescue dogs from 1 to 3 p.m.

And, if you decide to adopt Saturday, you can get a free “Paw-tificate” to commemorate your new pet’s “Gotcha Day.” Bakeries will also be selling treats like Red Velvet Cookies and Strawberry Créme Cake.

Pets at the Broad Ripple location will be coming from The Animal Protection League, those in Noblesville will be brought by the Four Legged Ranch, and downtown’s furry friends will come from Chihuahua Rescue Indiana.

Bakery owner Stacey Petcu says, “Our bakeries are working hard to spoil these pups with the love they deserve with our favorite treats and a forever family!”

Shop Locations:

Three Dog Bakery (Broad Ripple): 844 Broad Ripple Avenue, Indianapolis

Three Dog Bakery (Noblesville): 13904 Town Center Boulevard – Suite 200, Hamilton Town Center, Noblesville

Three Dog Bakery (Downtown): 444 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis

The post “Adopt Love” at Three Dog Bakeries This Weekend appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

“Adopt Love” at Three Dog Bakeries This Weekend was originally published on wibc.com