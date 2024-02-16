NBA All-Star Weekend Goes Global with Fans from 34 Countries

INDIANAPOLIS — NBA All-Star Weekend is an actual global event with fans from 34 countries and 47 states, with broadcast events reaching fans in 214 countries and territories in 60 languages.
“We anticipate having this incredible combination of Hoosier hospitality and Indiana soul,” said Executive Vice President of Global Events for the NBA, Kelly Flatow. “We have seen that come together; I have been a beneficiary of that for the last seven years in planning this event.”
The league anticipates 125,000 visitors to fly into Indianapolis this weekend, with over 100 players and legends scheduled to appear.
“We will be spotlighting Indianapolis and the State of Indiana,” she said. “We couldn’t be any more proud of what the Simon family and Pacers Sports and Entertainment have put together for us here, Visit Indy, the host committee, and every fan throughout the State of Indiana.”
Flatow added the NBA has maximized opportunities for fans to enjoy All-Star Weekend by holding Saturday night events such as the slam dunk contest, three-point contest, and skills challenge at Lucas Oil Stadium.
