IMPD Officer Seriously Injured in Crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A police officer was involved in a serious vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon near Mooresville and Kentucky Ave in Indianapolis.

The incident is still under investigation, and we’ll provide more details as soon as they become available.

