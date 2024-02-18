INDIANAPOLIS — A police officer was involved in a serious vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon near Mooresville and Kentucky Ave in Indianapolis.
The incident is still under investigation, and we’ll provide more details as soon as they become available.
The post IMPD Officer Seriously Injured in Crash appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
