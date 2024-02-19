INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health reports 96 flu deaths this season, seven more than last week. The CDC reports flu virus activity increase in Indiana again last week, but the state remains in the “high” category.
The Indiana Department of Health also has released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard. The data was collected through Tuesday, Feb. 13. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.
Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 26,285 on Tuesday from 26,219 on Jan. 30. That’s an increase of 66.
The post Seven More Deaths Due to Flu Virus in Indiana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Seven More Deaths Due to Flu Virus in Indiana was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
The Sixth Day Of Kwanzaa "Kuumba"