PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were shot at a Waffle House on the southwest side near the Indianapolis International Airport overnight.

The call came to the police at around 12:30 a.m. to the Waffle House near Southern Avenue and Lynhurst Drive. The original call was about a person shot, but when they got there they found six people with gunshot sounds.

Five of them were taken to hospitals and the remaining victim, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer said they believe a fight happened between two groups of people at the restaurant and spilled over into the parking lot. Once outside that’s when the shots were fired.

It’s not clear who exactly fired the shots, but Weilhammer said there were many other people who fled the scene and they are working diligently to track down any witnesses.

So far no arrests have been made.

The post Six Shot, One Killed In Shooting At Indy Waffle House appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Six Shot, One Killed In Shooting At Indy Waffle House was originally published on wibc.com