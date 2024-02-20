Looking Ahead! Indy Reaped Rewards From NBA All-Star Game

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s still too early to tell how much Indianapolis benefited from hosting the NBA All-Star Game, but organizers of the event are already bullish on how everything went.

“We are ecstatic at the way the All-Star weekend unfolded, even with the snow,” said Chris Gahl, the VP of Visit Indy, on WISH-TV.

The snow was certainly a curveball for the event. It also fed into many issues that Indy Metro Police say they had with traffic in the downtown Indy area.

The NBA had estimated that the entire four-day weekend would bring roughly an economic impact of some $320 million. Gahl says it could turn out to be more after the final numbers are crunched.

“In the next 10 days, our hotels will report just how occupied they were and what types of rates they were able to command. That is a key indicator for the overall economic activity for any event our city hosts,” Gahl said.

Looking ahead, Gahl said the city has momentum as it will continue to be a big sports year. The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will once again be playing early-round games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse next month.

Lucas Oil Stadium will also be hosting the US Olympic Swimming Trials in June.

