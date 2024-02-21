PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEHOUSE — A bill to legalize “Happy Hour” in Indiana is heading to the desk of Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The State Senate passed the bill with only a few naysayers on Tuesday. The bill would allow restaurants, bars, or craft manufacturers to sell alcoholic beverages at a reduced price for certain portions of the day.

The bill’s sponsor, State Sen. Kyle Walker, faced no questions from anyone skeptical of the bill on the Senate floor during the bill’s third and final reading.

“This bill is widely supported by the food and tourism industry as a responsible way to attract more patrons increase food sales and generally assist an industry that is still struggling due to severe losses during the pandemic,” Walker said.

The bill does not come without some restrictions. If an establishment were to host a happy hour, the time at which it goes on cannot exceed four hours in one day, and you can not have more than 15 hours of reduced prices for the whole week.

It also prohibits hosting a happy hour between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The reason happy hours were banned in the first place in Indiana stems from a state law passed in 1985 as a way to reduce drunk driving.

If signed by Gov. Holcomb, the bill would take effect as law July 1st.

The post Happy Hours Could Soon Return To Indiana After 40 Year Ban appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Happy Hours Could Soon Return To Indiana After 40 Year Ban was originally published on wibc.com