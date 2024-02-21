FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Hoosier girl died – and her brother was hurt – while her family was vacationing in Florida, and now, her name has been released.
Police say 7-year-old Sloan Mattingly and 9-year-old Maddox Mattingly of Fort Wayne fell into a sand hole at a beach in Broward County Tuesday.
Continue reading for an update from the Town of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
The two were then unable to get out, and ultimately had to be rescued and taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, Sloan Mattingly did not survive.
Officers are still investigating.
The post Indiana Girl Dies on Florida Vacation appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Indiana Girl Dies on Florida Vacation was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
The Sixth Day Of Kwanzaa "Kuumba"