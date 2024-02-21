PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

FISHERS — Fishers mayor Scott Fadness expects a record year with groundbreaking developments, starting with the unveiling of a $33 million project called District South. He said the new project has no tax ramifications for city residents.

“We have accounted for that in both our infrastructure and economic development incentives, so there are no tax implications on our residents,” said Fadness. “This is a self-sustaining project, so we don’t believe there will be any adverse tax impacts on our residents.”

In a release, The City of Fishers said that the $33 million investment brings an urban village concept to the Nickel Plate District, including a new headquarters for the Annex Group and four additional buildings with a mix of office space, commercial suites, and apartment homes.

“It’s really important to have wins, successes, and energy and make it a dynamic place for people to want to live and work,” he added.

District South has five buildings and creates a multi-generational, mixed-use village that is walkable, bike-friendly, and pet-friendly, directly connected to the Cheeney Creek Trail and the Nickel Plate Trail.

The post Fishers Unveils $33 Million District South Project appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Fishers Unveils $33 Million District South Project was originally published on wibc.com