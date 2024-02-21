PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS –Nearly four years ago, IMPD Officer Breann Leath was shot and killed. Now, the man accused of her murder is on trial. Today, a psychiatrist testified that Elliahs Dorsey was experiencing delusions when he fired through a door, hitting Leath in the head.

“He described how much he had believed his life was under threat,” Dr. Shawn Agharkar. “He didn’t know who he could trust, and he believed the girl he was with was trying to set him up. He believed that wholeheartedly.”

Dr. Shawn Agharkar evaluated Elliahs Dorsey and found that he has schizophrenia and mild neurocognitive disorder. Agharkar thinks Dorsey’s mental health worsened because of serious damage to his frontal lobe. Dorsey’s ex-fiancée informed Agharkar that Dorsey’s behavior became increasingly erratic in 2019.

“He would start wearing bulletproof vests for no reason,” Agharkar said. “He accused her of having an affair with her barber and was impregnated by this barber.”

Closing arguments in the trial could come as early as Wednesday.

The post Day 6: More Medical Experts Testify in Dorsey Trial appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

