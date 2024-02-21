PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS-A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers say they were called to the scene of a shooting in a neighborhood on Catalina Drive around 11:30 pm. That’s near East 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.

They found the man with gunshot wounds outside a house. Investigators say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I am sure that all of us, myself included, don’t want to work or live in a community that has crime like this. How we get rid of that crime is by reporting it, arresting them, convicting them, and sending them away to prison. But we can’t do that without the community’s help. I can’t stress that enough,” said IMPD Captain Don Weilhammer.

On Wednesday morning, the Marion County Coroner’s identified the man who died as 23-year-old Edwin Jaquan Smith.

Police are trying to find the shooter.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Gary Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

The post IMPD: Man Shot and Killed on Indy’s East Side Tuesday Night appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IMPD: Man Shot and Killed on Indy’s East Side Tuesday Night was originally published on wibc.com