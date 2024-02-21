Listen Live
Car Chase Ends in Crash; 2 arrested, Stolen Guns Found

Perrine says a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle while patrolling I-65 northbound near MLK.

Published on February 21, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Last year, State Police were busy with over 300 vehicle pursuits, and that has stayed the same as we move into the New Year: early Wednesday morning, a chase ended with a car crashing into a wall. Three people then ran into the nearby woods.

“I think it’s a decision that people make to disregard the law,” said State Police Sgt. John Perrine. “To choose to try and avoid the consequences of their actions.”

“When he tried to pull that vehicle over, they fled,” said Perrine. “He chased that vehicle for a short time before that vehicle crashed into the wall.”

Two people, one a teenager, were arrested after a car chase. Another person in the car got away. Police have found stolen guns.

“Some of the guns were equipped with a homemade device, making the gun fully automatic,” he added.

