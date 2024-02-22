Teacher Resigns Over “Inappropriate Relationship” At Center Grove High School

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A teacher has resigned from their job at Center Grove High School over accusations that they had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The school was told by Child Protective Services that the relationship might be happening.

On Wednesday, the teacher in question was escorted out of the school by Center Grove police soon after the school was notified by CPS. The school said the teacher also tendered their resignation.

For now, it’s not clear who the teacher is or how old the student involved was. Center Grove police are now investigating.

Full statement below from Center Grove Schools:

“Center Grove Schools received notification from Child Protective Services about an alleged inappropriate relationship between a high school teacher and a high school student. The Center Grove Police Department was notified immediately and the teacher was placed on administrative leave and escorted from the building.

During the investigation, the teacher resigned. The investigation is ongoing. CGPD cannot comment on any ongoing investigations. Center Grove takes all reports seriously and encourages anyone with any safety concerns to report that information to an administrator, CGPD, or via our anonymous Safe Schools reporting system.”

