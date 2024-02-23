Indy Man Gets 55 Years for Killing Kids’ Mother

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — A mother was killed right in front of her own children, and it was the kids who helped put the suspect behind bars.

It was October 27th, 2020, when Indianapolis Metro Police were called about a woman shot on Grand Prix Drive, just north of West 21st Street and I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis.

Detectives learned that Tara Smith and John Henry got into a power struggle over a shotgun. During an interview with police, Henry said Smith had been suicidal and had the gun in the bedroom with the kids, aged two and three at the time.

Henry said he tried to take the gun away from Smith. The shotgun went off during the struggle, shooting Smith in the chest.

However, detectives noticed a few inconsistencies with Henry’s story. Investigators spoke with the children, who were able to inform police that it was John Henry who pulled the trigger and killed Tara Smith. Crime scene evidence also indicated it was impossible for Smith to have shot herself.

The entire incident happened right in front of the kids.

John Henry was arrested for murder. He was sentenced this week to 55 years in prison.

