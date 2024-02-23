High School Football Coach Charged With Battery, Resigns

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

WALKERTON, Ind. – A former high school football coach in northern Indiana has resigned after getting charged with battery last week.

John Barron worked as a coach and teacher at John Glenn High School in Walkerton. After being put on administrative leave, he has officially resigned from his positions.

A female told police that he had touched her butt more than once. Officers say he later described himself as “hands on,” but he claimed he did not remember hitting the girl.

He clarified that, if he HAD hit her, it would not have been intended as a sexual advance.

In a statement, John Glenn Superintendent Christopher Winchell noted that the corporation is still “committed to supporting the football family” amidst the absence of their coach.

