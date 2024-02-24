INDIANAPOLIS — You may notice cooler temperatures today following Saturday morning’s brief period of snowfall, but they are not expected to last.
Meteorologist Michael Koch with the National Weather Service believes temps Sunday should be back in the 50s to 60s, with Monday and Tuesday likely to be even warmer in central Indiana.
He says these temps are about 25 degrees higher than normal for this time of year.
While the warmth and sunshine may encourage you to spend some time outside, Koch notes that there will be a chance for severe weather Tuesday – specifically Tuesday night.
Get updates at weather.gov.
The post NWS: Expect Warmer Temps, Chance for Severe Weather appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
NWS: Expect Warmer Temps, Chance for Severe Weather was originally published on wibc.com
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
City Leaders Hold Press Conference to Discuss Safety for NBA All-Star Weekend